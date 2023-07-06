Advertise With Us
“Omg, my church is on fire” Pastor reflects on scary moment of seeing power lines fall and spark fire on his church’s roof

Officials were battling a fire, while fixing dismantled power lines
Officials were battling a fire, while fixing dismantled power lines
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Pastor Gene Williams stood in total disbelief Wednesday, as he watched fire crews and Greenville Utility workers battle a fire at his church.

“One of our secretary’s was trying to leave and we were going to get her vehicle for her so she didn’t get wet,” Williams said. “You could hear the wind and rain shift at one time, next then we knew power lines were falling.”

Williams says he and fellow church members were dismayed as they saw two power lines fall and spark a fire on the church’s roof.

Staton House Fire Captain Clyde Naylor says getting to the burning church was a challenge.

“Today, we had a little bit of trouble getting here because of traffic with the construction on Greenville Boulevard,” Naylor said. “Thankfully, we got here in a relatively quick time and got it controlled.”

Crews were trying to put out the fire, but Greenville Utility workers were busy getting the lines back up while as many as 1,600 people were without power.

Williams says smoke was billowing inside the church, on the night they usually have bible study.

“Our people are the church, and this is our building,” Williams said. “We’re thankful it didn’t get anymore damaged than what it received.”

Officials were able to contain the fire, despite some roof damage. Williams believes it all goes back to being covered by faith.

“Jesus always gives you peace, every storm you’re in and situation you have,” Williams said. “He’s going to give you the calm and clarity.”

Both crews say they still aren’t sure what caused the two poles to fall, but are glad no one was hurt.

Officials say Greenville Boulevard and Old Pactolus Road are now reopened. Stay with us as we continue to follow this story.

