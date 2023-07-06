NWS: Martin County damage caused by downdrafts, no tornado indicated

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says that two areas that were damaged in Martin County on Monday afternoon were hit by a severe thunderstorm that produced swaths of damaging straight-line winds, but not a tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, the swaths of damage seen in Martin County in the Smithwick Creek Church Road and Gilbert Ward Road areas were actually caused by downdrafts on the backside of a rotating thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service said that damage along Gilbert Ward Road included trees, a farm building, outdoor furniture, and a trampoline.

Damage in the Smithwick Creek Church Road area included a downed tree and significant damage to a mobile home.

The National Weather Service estimates that the wind had speeds of between 70 and 80 mph in the Gilbert Road area and between 70 and 90 mph in the Smithwick Creek Church Road area.

