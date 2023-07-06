Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

North Carolina granted nearly $80 million for high-speed internet access

(pexels.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties in East North Carolina will have access to high-speed internet with the governor’s new program.

Governor Roy Cooper announced today that nearly $80 million was granted by Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology to further North Carolina’s access to high-speed internet.

“We want all North Carolinians connected to high-speed internet so they can take full advantage of digital opportunities for work, learning, health and more,” Governor Cooper said. “These grants will fund projects in communities from all corners of our state so more families and business will have access to affordable, reliable broadband.”

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office announced that the following Eastern Carolina counties are part of this grant and what provider broadband will be impacted:

  • Beaufort County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)
  • Bertie County: Roanoke Connect Holdings (Fybe)
  • Chowan County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)
  • Duplin County: Hosted America LLC
  • Greene County: Nfinity Link Communications Inc.
  • Halifax County: Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed)
  • Nash County: Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed)
  • Perquimans County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)
  • Pitt County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)
  • Wayne County: NC Communications Advanced Services, LLC (Lumos)

Those who are interested in taking part of this resource must take part in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is found here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
Two people were shot including a baby.
UPDATE: Police say baby shot in New Bern died
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Thursday a North Carolina Senate Bill that requires doctors and...
North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority
Jahmire Patterson
Man charged with killing stepdad, wounding mom in Washington County shooting

Latest News

The 152-year-old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse protects one of the most hazardous sections of the...
National Park Service seeks bids for lighthouse restoration work
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
GUC: Straight-line winds brought down power poles that sparked church fire
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Morning showers keep temperatures below average today
GUC: Straight-line winds brought down power poles that sparked church fire.