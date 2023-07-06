North Carolina granted nearly $80 million for high-speed internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties in East North Carolina will have access to high-speed internet with the governor’s new program.

Governor Roy Cooper announced today that nearly $80 million was granted by Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology to further North Carolina’s access to high-speed internet.

“We want all North Carolinians connected to high-speed internet so they can take full advantage of digital opportunities for work, learning, health and more,” Governor Cooper said. “These grants will fund projects in communities from all corners of our state so more families and business will have access to affordable, reliable broadband.”

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office announced that the following Eastern Carolina counties are part of this grant and what provider broadband will be impacted:

Beaufort County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Bertie County: Roanoke Connect Holdings (Fybe)

Chowan County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Duplin County: Hosted America LLC

Greene County: Nfinity Link Communications Inc.

Halifax County: Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed)

Nash County: Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed)

Perquimans County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Pitt County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Wayne County: NC Communications Advanced Services, LLC (Lumos)

Those who are interested in taking part of this resource must take part in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is found here.

