National Park Service seeks bids for lighthouse restoration work

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Twenty-four years after being moved 2900 feet inland over the course of 23 days, the National Park Service says the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is in need of some freshening up.

According to the National Park Service, the federal government is accepting bids to repair both the exterior and interior of the 153-year-old historic landmark.

The National Park Service says the project includes restoration of the exterior and rehabilitation of the interior of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and the oil house, including all interior and exterior masonry, paint, glass, flooring, electrical and other systems.

The work also includes the fabrication and installation of character-defining architectural features that were previously removed such as the Fresnel lens, fence, and window pediments, as well as the restoration and installation of landscaping and various visitor center improvements.

The National Parks Service will hold a site visit day for contractors to inspect the scope of work on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. starting at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse parking lot.

Businesses who are interested in submitting a bid to do the repair work will then have until 5: p.m. on Thursday, August 3rd.

The National Park Service said all bids are required to be submitted through the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) website to be considered.

According to the National Park Service, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse protects one of the most hazardous sections of the Atlantic Coast.

