MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Chips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shares an incredibly delicious recipe that’s guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser. Let’s cook some Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Chips complimented with a special sauce!

Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Chips (WITN)

Here is what you need:

ZUCCHINI CHIPS

2 large zucchinis

2 cups bread crumbs

¾ cup parmesan cheese

⅓ cup fresh basil, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 ½ teaspoons red pepper flakes

2 eggs

SAUCE

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Here are the instructions:

Cut off the top and bottoms of the zucchinis then slice the zucchinis into ½ - ¼ inch thin slices.

In a small bowl, whisk the eggs together.

Preheat oven to 450ºF.

In a large bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, basil, red pepper flakes, pepper, garlic powder and salt.

Take a zucchini slice and dip in the egg wash then coat in the bread crumb mix making sure to coat all sides. Be sure to also pat the mixture on both sides. Then place the bread slice on a large baking sheet. Repeat this step for all slices.

Bake in the oven for between 15-20 minutes or until chips are golden brown. You can also flip halfway through to insure crispiness.

Moving on to the sauce --- in a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Finally serve with dipping sauce.

There’s a few modifications you can make to this recipes:

Instead of using this “lemon onion” sauce, you could try either ranch, tomato sauce or even the good ole Italian vodka sauce.

Instead of baking the zucchini slice in the oven, you can fry in a pan or also try using an air-fryer.

