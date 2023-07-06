Advertise With Us
Man who drowned while trying to save children at Fort Fisher identified

North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher(pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT FISHER, NC (WECT)- A Sanford man died while trying to rescue children in the water at a four-wheel-drive beach at Fort Fisher on Saturday.

According to an obituary on the Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory website, 58-year-old Joseph “Joe” Hugh West lost his life on July 1 while attempting to rescue a mother and two children caught in the rip current.

The Superintendent of Fort Fisher told WECT the water rescue call came in just before 2:00 pm for a multi-victim water rescue.

When park staff responded along with lifeguard staff from the pedestrian beach, they saw seven victims needing to be rescued.

Ranger staff and lifeguards from Fort Fisher and Kure Beach went into the water to help those in distress.

Seven of the victims were successfully rescued.

Officials said that an adult male that went in to try to save children in the water was found unconscious; life-saving measures were performed immediately in the water and on land but were unsuccessful.

Fort Fisher State Recreation Area is an unguarded area, the pedestrian Beach does have Lifeguards.

According to officials, rip currents were really bad all day Saturday as Fort Fisher lifeguards performed over 50 rescues alone.

