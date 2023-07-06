Great Lakes Fire finally 100% contained; $12 million spent fighting blaze

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - That massive forest fire burning just outside of New Bern is finally 100% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service says it spent $ 12 million dollars battling the Great Lakes Fire in the Croatan National Forest.

The fire was first noticed on April 19th and consumed 32,156 acres.

At the height of the fire, smoke drifted into Greenville, Kinston and Washington, causing Code Red and Code Orange air quality alerts.

Foresters say the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but that it was caused by people.

