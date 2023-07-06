Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Expert advice on student loan repayment options

In 2020, 55% of students who earned a bachelor’s degree graduated with student debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly one in five Americans, including many recent college graduates, has student loan debt, according to NerdWallet.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said new graduates typically must begin repaying student loans six months after graduation.

Dale said it’s important to log into loan servicer sites early to determine when payments start and how much they will be.

“My advice would be to call the university or contact the lender that holds the loan and go through the different plans,” Dale said. “There’s also a calculator on the federal aid website that students can go to navigate and put in different numbers to see which loan plan is the best.”

Dale walked through the three main different types of student loan plans:

Standard plan: A basic ten-year plan with set payments and interest throughout the loan term. This is the quickest repayment plan.

Graduated repayment plan: Repayment terms are income based. Repayments are adjusted to income level every two years.

Extended repayment plan: This plan is only available to those with over $30,000 in student loan debt. It is a 25-year term with set monthly payments for those who qualify.

Dale explained that there are other plans to consider, and borrowers typically have the option to switch repayment plans once a year.

Dale urged borrowers to stay on top of the paperwork required with any repayment plan and to consult with their college or university if there are any questions.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines
Two people were shot including a baby.
Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass Friday afternoon
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Thursday a North Carolina Senate Bill that requires doctors and...
North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority
Jahmire Patterson
Man charged with killing stepdad, wounding mom in Washington County shooting

Latest News

FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher’s beating death
Maysville water plant for PFAS testing
Drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets contains potentially harmful chemical
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
Leqembi received full FDA approval on Thursday.
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi granted full FDA approval
LGBTQ bills continue to be debated