Drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets contains potentially harmful chemical

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets likely contains PFAS, or “forever chemicals” according to a new U.S. Geological Study.

For the town of Maysville, PFAS are no stranger after they were found in parts of the White Oak River.

“It was difficult because we had a lot of ups and downs, a lot of changes that were trying to be made and we kind of got at a stopping point,” says resident, Nsakeico Stanley.

Researchers say that even though the chemicals can be found anywhere, it’s important to be mindful of them due to potential health risks.

RTI International Environmental Health and Water Quality Director, Jennifer Redmon says, “Increasing the likelihood of cancer such as kidney and testicular cancer and causing hypertension, reduced immune response to vaccines, increased risks of preeclampsia, and more.”

Maysville’s town manager, Schumata Brown, says that’s why they’ve been so diligent to test its water.” It’s been a challenge; it’s been four years of trying to get this project completed. Hopefully, by the end of July will be done with that.”

The town does so in order to keep residents safe and healthy even with the threat of these PFAS chemicals continuing to linger.

Stanley told WITN, “We all need to stick together, we need to show up more for the town meetings, be more involved in the communities, and activities, and being aware.”

Town officials and health experts say it is important for every community to listen and participate in meetings if PFAS are detected in other water supplies across the region.

Though the town of Maysville has dealt with PFAS since 2019, the town did receive funding and grants for water infrastructure reconstruction.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.