DMV continuing Saturday hours at 16 license offices

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -The DMV will continue to operate during Saturdays in the summer.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles began offering special hours of service at 16 choice locations on Saturdays back on June 3. They are continuing to offer this service throughout the summer.

Services will be provided every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until August 26.

The following offices will be operational at those times:

  • Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.
  • North Charlotte, 9711 David Taylor Dr.
  • South Charlotte, 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H
  • Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)
  • East Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.
  • West Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.
  • Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Dr.
  • Hudson, 309 Pine Mountain Rd.
  • Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.
  • Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.
  • Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.
  • Morganton, 115 Government Dr.
  • North Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)
  • West Raleigh, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.
  • Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)
  • Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin intends to expand their Saturday hours beyond peak season and at more locations, according to a news release. They will continue to offer many online services as well.

