Community outreach centers see influx of people due to heat wave

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat is here to stay in Eastern North Carolina, and it’s sending more people to the doors of homeless shelters and soup kitchens.

Temperatures have been in the upper to middle 90s for the past few days leaving homeless people with few options to cool off. That’s where joy soup kitchen and Community Crossroads Center come in.

“The heat will bring in people, just because the simple fact that some of these people these two hours are the only two hours out of the day that they’ll be inside of a building,” said Thomas Quigley, Joy Soup Kitchen’s Director.

Outreach centers across Eastern North Carolina are making adjustments to accommodate the need brought on by the heat.

“We have extended hours because of the heat wave. It’s called white flag days. anytime the heat index gets 96 or above, we try to open the shelter as early as we possibly can,” said Charles Young, Community Crossroads Center, Director.

Community Crossroads Center, a homeless shelter at the corner of Myrtle Street and Manhattan Avenue in Greenville, is extending its hours by opening at 2 in the afternoon instead of 6.

Joy Soup Kitchen is seeing more visitors, feeding about 160 people just for lunch, while trying to help with the heat in any way they can.

“We put Gatorade out there on the really hot days. The Kool-Aid gets supplemented with Gatorade because it has nutrients and stuff like that to put back into their bodies,” said Quigley.

Community Crossroads has also seen a slight increase in people, according to Young. However, they still have room to help those in need.

“We’ve been having about 50 people per night right now. Our capacity right now is 98, so we have plenty of empty beds. We’re just waiting on the people to come.” said Young.

Joy soup kitchen also said due to the influx of people combined with the heat. They are also in need of donations of things like water flavor packets, snacks, or Gatorade.

Other homeless shelters also increased their hours temporarily; for example, Open Door Community in Washington stayed open all day Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday due to the heat wave.

