Church moving Sunday services after Wednesday fire

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church just outside of Greenville is cleaning up after a fire late Wednesday afternoon shut down a major highway.

Greenville Boulevard, between 10th Street and Pactolus Highway, was closed to all traffic after multiple power lines fell across the four-lane highway.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire at Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church that they believe started after two power poles snapped, one hitting the church roof.

Greenville Boulevard is shut down.
Pastor Gene Williams says there were no injuries and the fire was contained to a small part of the roof. “Jesus always gives you peace, every storm you’re in and situation you have. He’s going to give you the calm and clarity.”

On Sunday the church will have services in its Family Life Center. The pastor said people should check their social media pages for exact times.

There is still no word on what caused the power poles to come down in the first place.

Fire Trucks stage at Parkers Chapel
