Washington trailer park residents frustrated by owner’s efforts to prevent, clean up storm damage

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, people who live in a trailer park are voicing frustrations after they say several mobile homes were damaged by heavy trees during storms late Monday afternoon.

Maryanna Mobile Estates residents say they’ve repeatedly asked the trailer park’s owner to cut down large pine trees near and around mobile homes because of the damage they feared could happen if a strong storm came.

Unfortunately, those fears came true.

Faye Alligood sat on the porch steps of Debbie Conner’s Maryanna Mobile Estates home Tuesday in Washington, overcome with emotion by the aftermath of a Monday afternoon storm.

“I was sitting in my living room chair and heard a roar,” Alligood said. “Next, I heard something go, boom.”

“I’m on oxygen and was asleep in bed,” Conner said. “When I heard the noise coming in, obviously a tree hit my house and car. I jumped out of bed and threw the oxygen off.”

The longtime tenants say heavy pine trees fell near and on several mobile homes in the trailer park. They say the massive pinetum are everywhere, but say the trailer park’s owner won’t cut them.

“He’s promised us that he was going to cut these trees down,” Conner said. “He’s done nothing.”

Conner and Alligood believe the owner’s lack of attention led to their neighbor being forced out of her mobile home. They say the woman was sitting on her couch near a front window, moments before a tree fell through.

“I went to her house to check on her,” Alligood said. “It was leaking water in her living room, and front bedroom.”

The women say no one is helping to get the fallen trees out of their yards. They’re now preparing to make a formal request to the owner.

“I’m getting a petition up and everyone out here has already told me they’ll sign it,” Conner said. “He’s putting people’s lives at risk.”

WITN tried reaching the trailer park’s owner to see what he may have to say about his tenants concerns. We called twice, left a voicemail and texted him but still haven’t heard back.

Alligood and Conner hopes the storm damage gets the owner’s attention, but either way, they say they’re thankful to be alive because things could’ve been worse.

