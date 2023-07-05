Advertise With Us
POLICE: Two more men arrested for attempted murder of Lenoir County paramedic

Pictured left to right: Rahzion Blount, Dashawn Artis.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they have arrested two more men for the attempted murder of a first responder that happened in May.

Kinston Police Department says they arrested 22-year-old Rahzion Blout and 25-year-old Dashown Artis yesterday for the attempted murder of a paramedic on May 28.

The paramedic was shot in the arm and chest as the EMS crew was loading a patient in the ambulance on Marilyn Drive.

Police Cheif Keith Goyette said based on their investigation a gray Toyota sedan was heading east on Marilyn Drive while a white vehicle was heading west. Police said that as the two cars “crisscrossed paths” the passenger of the gray sedan began shooting at the white vehicle causing it to crash into an EMS unit.

Police Brendan Hill, Trevon Jones, Jr, and Jacob Fleming have all been arrested and charged with murder-related crimes.

Both Blout and Artis are facing additional charges after the face including accessory, possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Interfering with Electric Meters after a warranted search of the 800 block of Dixon Street.

