Teen arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Rocky Mount hotel parking lot

17-year-old injured in Rocky Mount hotel parking lot shooting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have made one arrest after a 17-year-old was shot in a hotel parking lot but continue to investigate.

Early Saturday, police found a 17-year-old teenage boy with a gunshot wound in the Double Tree Hotel parking lot on 651 North Winstead Avenue.

Police say the initial investigation found multiple people fired shots. One of those rounds struck the victim, and he is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to officials.

Achontay Cotton of Enfield was found as one of the shooters. The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, and three counts of property damage.

He received a $10,000 secured bond and is in the Nash County Jail, but was not found responsible for the 17-year-old injuries.

Investigators also found that two vehicles were damaged and the Cracker Barrel across the street was hit by round. The restaurant was not open at the time, according to officials.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division says it is still investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

