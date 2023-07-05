Roanoke Rapids man faces drug charges

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he tried to run away from them.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Community Home Park after someone reported a fight there.

One of the deputies responding to the call said he found one of the people involved who they say had left the scene of the fight.

Deputy Snider says he tried to arrest 33-year-old Christopher Love of Roanoke Rapids after learning that Love had warrants out for his arrest. Snider says that Love pulled away from him in an attempt to run, but Snider was able to gain control of Love.

According to Snider, Love threw something on the ground during the struggle.

Love was arrested on the outstanding warrants and was also charged with possession of fentanyl. Love was given a $15,000 bond.

