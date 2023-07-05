Advertise With Us
Proposed climate-friendly energy source continues to gain support

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage has the potential to act as an energy source and a carbon sink
BECCS could become a major tool in the battle against climate change.
BECCS could become a major tool in the battle against climate change.(MGN Online)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new form of energy production is being addressed around the globe. It has supporters and detractors on both sides of the climate change debate, and after the hottest day on record worldwide, the debate comes at a crucial time. The process is called Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) and works by burning plant matter (namely trees and fast growing energy crops) for heat and/or electricity. The resulting carbon dioxide is captured and then sequestered deep underground. The theory is the sequestered carbon will be reabsorbed by the young saplings replanted in place of the first trees, creating a negative carbon source (also known as a carbon sink). The plan is set to play a large roll in the world’s quest for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This is a basic illustration from Penn State University on the process of BECCS.
This is a basic illustration from Penn State University on the process of BECCS.(Penn State University)

The theory of BECCS hinges on the ability of plants to convert certain forms of carbon into plant matter and clean the air through photosynthesis. If all of the carbon dioxide created by the BECCS process is successfully captured and sequestered, many scientist believe the goal of staying below the global +2°C threshold is achievable. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) has suggested that 5 to 10 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide would need to be captured each year by 2100.

Critics point out BECCS potentially enormous land requirements as a reason to look at other options. The space required to grow the plant matter could lead to food shortages as farm land is converted to energy growth. If the technology is adopted at an even larger scale, people could be displaced due to land requirements. Water for the energy crops would also be an issue for communities already experiencing water shortfalls. And finally, the sequestration of carbon isn’t a fail proof system. Carbon dioxide could leak out of underground reservoirs, leading to potential water pollution and seismic activity.

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage may not be ‘the silver bullet’ to climate change, but it certainly has the potential to help alleviate some of the stress we are putting on our atmosphere. If you’d like to learn more about BECCS, you can find more details from the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and American University.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

