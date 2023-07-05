Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in Douglas County Tuesday.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers spent their Fourth of July doing one of the most American things possible, rescuing a bald eagle.

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to an injured bald eagle in Douglas County on Tuesday.

“The eaglet was reportedly acting strange for a few days,” CPW posted to social media. “And officers carefully captured it.”

The eagle was taken to Birds of Prey in Broomfield where it will be treated for a possible head injury.

“Can you get more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on July 4th?” CPW posted online.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!
Sheetz gas station dropping gasoline prices to $1.776 for holiday
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
POLICE: One dead, two hurt after shooting; two people hit by getaway car
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded driver, suspect killed
There are several opportunities to see dazzling fireworks displays across ENC.
ENC cities and towns plan for firework displays, here’s where you can watch

Latest News

A Portuguese man o' war washed ashore.
At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say
An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into...
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines
JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston...
JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit