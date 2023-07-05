Memorial Drive traffic shifting to one bridge for next two years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy highway in one Eastern Carolina city will be down to just two lanes as a bridge is replaced.

The DOT says work will begin Monday on replacing one of two bridges on North Memorial Boulevard in Greenville that cross the Tar River.

The northbound bridge, which was built in 1955, will be updated with a taller and longer span.

The DOT says the contractor will begin in mid-July by closing one lane in each direction to build crossovers. Once that is done, all traffic will be shifted to the southbound bridge in a two-lane two-way pattern.

Work on the new bridge is expected to last until the fall of 2025.

