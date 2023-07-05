Advertise With Us
Greg Murphy putting on Veterans History Project event

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina congressman in the east is hosting an event Wednesday to celebrate veterans.

Congressman Greg Murphy is hosting a kickoff event for the Veterans History Project at the Jacksonville City Hall today.

This initiative, sponsored by the Library of Congress, collects, preserves, and makes the stories of military veterans accessible.

Murphy says he wants to celebrate NC-03′s heroic veterans and etch their stories into history and has taken time to catalog three generations of his military family member’s stories.

It starts at 10 a.m. this morning.

