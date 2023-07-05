Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major Greenville highway has been shut down just before the start of rush hour due to a church fire and power lines down.

Greenville Boulevard, between 10th Street and Pactolus Highway, is closed to all traffic after multiple power lines fell across the four-lane highway.

Firefighters are now battling to extinguish the fire at Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

Staton House Fire Department says two power poles snapped, and they believe one of them hit the roof of the church and sparked the fire.

Fire and smoke could be seen coming out of one corner of the roof.

Efforts to put out the fire had to be put on hold until Greenville Utilities could cut power off to the lines. Those efforts were delayed as the power lines fell across Greenville Boulevard creating a traffic jam.

In addition to Greenville Boulevard, Old Pactolus Road, which runs behind the church, is also shut down.

Greenville Utilities says some 1600 customers are without power.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Fire Trucks stage at Parkers Chapel (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.