Governor vetoes LGBTQ-targeted bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Copper has vetoed a trio of LGBTQ-targeted bills that were recently passed by the GOP-led General Assembly.

House Bill 574: known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, Senate Bill 49: known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, and House Bill 808: known as Gender Transition/minors, sought to forbid transgender athletes from participating in the sport that matches the gender they identify as, force schools to tell parents things that a child has said to them in confidence, and limit medical care to transgender youth.

“We don’t need politicians inflaming their political culture wars by making broad, uninformed decisions about an extremely small number of vulnerable children that are already handled by a robust system that relies on parents, schools, and sports organizations.” Cooper said about HB 574 Republican governors in other states have vetoed similar bills because they hurt their states’ reputation and economy and because they are neither fair nor needed.”

Cooper said in his veto of SB 49, “Parents are the most essential educators for their children and their involvement must be encouraged, but this bill will scare teachers into silence by injecting fear and uncertainty into classrooms. This “Don’t Say Gay” bill also hampers the important and sometimes lifesaving role of educators as trusted advisers when students have nowhere else to turn. The rights of parents are well established in state law, so instead of burdening schools with their political culture wars, legislators should help them with better teacher pay and more investments in students.”

On HB 808, the governor said, “A doctor’s office is no place for politicians, and North Carolina should continue to let parents and medical professionals make decisions about the best way to offer gender care for their children. Ordering doctors to stop following approved medical protocols sets a troubling precedent and is dangerous for vulnerable youth and their mental health. The government should not make itself both the parent and the doctor.”

The veto almost certainly sets up override attempts at the legislature now that the GOP has established a veto-proof majority in both houses. GOP leadership has not said when the override attempts may take place.

