Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers

A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida. (Source: Cristy Cox/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - Swimmers in Florida got a bit of a scare over Independence Day weekend thanks to a shark swimming dangerously close.

The shark was reportedly spotted on Monday at Navarre Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Cristy Cox shared a video of the close encounter, showing several people in the water as the shark’s dorsal fin can be seen next to them in the shallow waters.

Several people are heard telling fellow swimmers to “Get out of the water!” With another saying, “Hurry, hurry.”

As people begin to clear the water and head to higher ground, the shark then disappears out of Cox’s view.

“That sucker came close!” a person is heard saying at the end of the video.

Florida authorities did not report any injuries that day regarding the shark but there have been several shark sightings so far this summer at Florida beaches.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!
Sheetz gas station dropping gasoline prices to $1.776 for holiday
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
POLICE: One dead, two hurt after shooting; two people hit by getaway car
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded driver, suspect killed
There are several opportunities to see dazzling fireworks displays across ENC.
ENC cities and towns plan for firework displays, here’s where you can watch

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Tuesday sets unofficial record for hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July
JEFF @ EMERGENCY VET
‘Fur Baby Friday’ pup Jeff rushed to Emergency Vet
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore