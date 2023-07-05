‘Fur Baby Friday’ pup Jeff rushed to Emergency Vet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On last week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” we introduced you to a sweet two-month-old Hound mix named Jeff.

Over the weekend, he was rushed to an emergency vet and now the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is asking for your help.

Jeff was acting extremely lethargic and nauseous when he was taken to the Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital in Wilson, N.C.

He’s received testing to determine that it is not Parvo, but he continues to be stay at the emergency vet receiving care, observation and additional testing to determine the exact cause for his condition.

Jeff has seen some progress, but his medical bills will soon surpass $5,000.

Being that the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is a non-profit that does not receive any federal funding --- the organization is kindly asking for monetary donations.

If you'd like to make a donation to little Jeff's care, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

