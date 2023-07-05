Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Baby in critical condition after shooting in New Bern

New Bern police
New Bern police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A baby is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night in New Bern.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lagrange Street.

Officers said they found 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock and one-year-old Nalaoni Sheptock both shot.

The man was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center while the baby girl was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (252) 672-4253.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: One dead, two hurt after shooting; two people hit by getaway car
There are several opportunities to see dazzling fireworks displays across ENC.
ENC cities and towns plan for firework displays, here’s where you can watch
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded driver, suspect killed
Greenville police
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!
Sheetz gas station dropping gasoline prices to $1.776 for holiday

Latest News

Greenville police
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
Rocky Mount police investigate shooting
Teen arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Rocky Mount hotel parking lot
Pictured left to right: Rahzion Blount, Dashawn Artis.
POLICE: Two more men arrested for attempted murder of Lenoir County paramedic
Greg Murphy putting on Veterans History Project event