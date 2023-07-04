Advertise With Us
Wallace Police ask for help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit money

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The Wallace Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say has been passing fake $100 bills in town.

They say counterfeit currency can be recirculated back to customers, causing problems for citizens in businesses.

The Wallace Police Department says the use of counterfeit bills costs businesses and tax payers nearly $220 billion annually.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Wallace Police Department on Facebook or email at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.

