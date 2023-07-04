Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

VIDEO: Georgia deputy pulls driver from burning car

By Dal Cannady and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a driver’s life after a fiery crash.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office posted video of Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor coming to a woman’s rescue Saturday evening. The deputy got called to Highway 46 on a report that a car had gone off the road and into the woods, WTOC reports.

Body camera footage shows when Taylor arrived, there were smoke and flames under the woman’s car. The deputy smashed the window and told the driver to get out.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, whose name has not been released, was having a medical emergency and seemed groggy when Taylor tried to help her.

Taylor quickly pulled the woman out of the car, getting her to safety before it fully caught fire. The rescue and fire happened in less than five minutes.

While Taylor shied away from the attention, Candler County Sheriff John Miles spoke about the deputy’s heroic efforts.

“Sgt. Taylor responded the way we hope we all would respond to a critical situation just like that,” Miles said. “People were able to see the job Sgt. Taylor did and the kind of work first responders do all the time.”

Thanks to Taylor’s quick response, the driver is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police investigating deadly crash
There are several opportunities to see dazzling fireworks displays across ENC.
ENC cities and towns plan for firework displays, here’s where you can watch
Whitney Bizzell
Second arrest made in Pitt County attempted murder case
Man arrested after alleged high-speed chase in Craven County
3 teens charged with drug possession in Dare County

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and more Blazing Heat for the 4th
First Alert Forecast For July 4, 2023
There are several opportunities to see dazzling fireworks displays across ENC.
ENC cities and towns plan for firework displays, here’s where you can watch
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Another Heat Advisory for the 4th