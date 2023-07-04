Advertise With Us
Sheetz gas station dropping gasoline prices to $1.77 for holiday

Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!
Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today Sheetz, the restaurant and convenience chain is celebrating July 4th by dropping the prices of their gas to just 1.77.

The discounted price will apply to regular E85, ethanol-free, and unleaded 88 mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all of the 675-plus locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and west Virginia.

The limited-time promotion began just after midnight and will last all day today, while promotional gallons last.

