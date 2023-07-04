POLICE: One dead, two hurt after shooting; two people hit by getaway car

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating a car accident that injured two people and a shooting that injured three people Monday night.

Roanoke Rapids Police Department officers say they found 26-year-old Jeremy Motley lying in the intersection of 2nd Street and Madison Street with a traumatic gunshot wound that needed immediate medical attention in the midst of responding to a reported car accident nearby. Police say he died shortly after midnight due to his injuries.

The original call was for a car accident at the intersection of 2nd Street and Jackson near the Food Lion around 9 p.m. last night.

Two people were hit head-on by a vehicle seen with several bullet holes speeding away from 2nd Street and Madison Street, according to officials. Police say those two people were treated at and released from ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, and their identities will not be released.

However, officers did identify the two men inside the fleeing vehicle as Jaquan Harris, 27, and Trevon Fleetwood, 27.

They say the two men from Roanoke Rapids also suffered serious injuries. Harris was airlifted to ECU Greenville and is in critical condition, while Fleetwood was treated at ECU Roanoke Rapids, according to officials.

Police say they are actively investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Halifax County Crime Stoppers.

