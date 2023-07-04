Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory expires early on the 4th of July

Evening storms may impact RED, WHITE & BLUE festivities
Natalie Parsons - WITN
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER(NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday was a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to intense heat putting the feels-like temperature once again reach around 105°F for several hours.

But heading into the evening, the Heat Advisory was canceled early at 7 p.m. and with temperatures now on the decline that’s a good sign that relief is on the way.

4th of July EVENING Temperatures
4th of July EVENING Temperatures(WITN)

Storms once again will develop throughout the evening. They don’t look as widespread or the severe threat as high as Monday. A few storms could still have strong, damaging winds to end the day.

Better storm chances arrive Wednesday and Thursday as more rounds of storms develop.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat advisories shouldn’t be needed even if it will still be hot.

We may see heat advisories return early next week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

