Jacksonville hosts 39th annual Freedom Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 39th annual Freedom Festival is underway at Onslow Pines Park.

Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, rides, fireworks and a performance by country singer Paige King Johnson.

This is one of the biggest celebrations in Onslow County. Recreation Program Supervisor Laquesha Cadwallader says safety plays a big part in their planning process.

“We got the fire department on site,” said Cadwallader. “We have EMS on site. The sheriff’s department is here on site for anything that could go wrong. We are well prepared for that.”

Dawn Sather, a Jacksonville resident, says she is most excited for the food trucks and fireworks.

“There will be nice fireworks and stuff like that,” said Sather. “I would like to hear some nice music, and the food I heard is excellent This is my first time being here in Jacksonville to see the fireworks because I always light my own off.”

This festival helps people form a tradition with family, friends and their community.

“Fourth of July is all about that,” said Cadwallader. “It is the fireworks and the food and the barbecue and stuff, but it’s really about celebrating the independence.”

The fireworks show starts at 9 pm and admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.