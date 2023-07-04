Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Jacksonville hosts 39th annual Freedom Festival

Jacksonville hosts Freedom Festival
Jacksonville hosts Freedom Festival(WITN)
By Olivia Dols
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 39th annual Freedom Festival is underway at Onslow Pines Park.

Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, rides, fireworks and a performance by country singer Paige King Johnson.

This is one of the biggest celebrations in Onslow County. Recreation Program Supervisor Laquesha Cadwallader says safety plays a big part in their planning process.

“We got the fire department on site,” said Cadwallader. “We have EMS on site. The sheriff’s department is here on site for anything that could go wrong. We are well prepared for that.”

Dawn Sather, a Jacksonville resident, says she is most excited for the food trucks and fireworks.

“There will be nice fireworks and stuff like that,” said Sather. “I would like to hear some nice music, and the food I heard is excellent This is my first time being here in Jacksonville to see the fireworks because I always light my own off.”

This festival helps people form a tradition with family, friends and their community.

“Fourth of July is all about that,” said Cadwallader. “It is the fireworks and the food and the barbecue and stuff, but it’s really about celebrating the independence.”

The fireworks show starts at 9 pm and admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police investigating deadly crash
There are several opportunities to see dazzling fireworks displays across ENC.
ENC cities and towns plan for firework displays, here’s where you can watch
Whitney Bizzell
Second arrest made in Pitt County attempted murder case
Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
POLICE: One dead, two hurt after shooting; two people hit by getaway car

Latest News

Naturalization Ceremony in Kinston
25 new U.S. citizens honored in Kinston naturalization ceremony
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory expires early on the 4th of July
Greenville police
Greenville police investigating suspicious death
Sheetz gas station dropping gasoline prices to $1.776 for holiday