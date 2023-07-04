Greenville police investigating suspicious death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death.

They say they arrived to the Planet Fitness located at 801 Thomas Langston Road shortly before 1 AM on Tuesday after a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 21-year-old man dead in the parking lot.

Because of the victim’s age and because a preliminary review by the medical examiner on scene ruled the cause of death as inconclusive, investigators are treating the case as a suspicious death.

An official cause and manner of death will be determined once an autopsy is completed.

GPD is asking anyone with additional information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-777.

