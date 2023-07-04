Free fishing in North Carolina for Independence Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For those that are looking to get outdoors for the holiday today, it might be a good time to break out the rod and reel.

On July 4th, anyone in North Carolina can enjoy a free fishing day.

It runs from noon until midnight on today and offers residents and out-of-state visitors the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license. However, all other fishing regulations apply.

North Carolina’s annual free fishing day, which always falls on July 4, was created to promote the sport of fishing.

