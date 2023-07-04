Advertise With Us
Free fishing in North Carolina for Independence Day

(WLOX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For those that are looking to get outdoors for the holiday today, it might be a good time to break out the rod and reel.

On July 4th, anyone in North Carolina can enjoy a free fishing day.

It runs from noon until midnight on today and offers residents and out-of-state visitors the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license. However, all other fishing regulations apply.

North Carolina’s annual free fishing day, which always falls on July 4, was created to promote the sport of fishing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
