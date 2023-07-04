First Alert Weather Day: Another Heat Advisory for the 4th

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dangerous heat returns for another day before highs and the heat index drops below dangerous levels. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s, and with dew points as high as the 80s, heat indices will hit 105° to 110°. This heat will be dangerous to those without access to air conditioning and to those who are heat sensitive.

A Heat Advisory will again be in effect for counties along and south of highway 64 on Tuesday. The advisory will be in effect from 10am through 8pm. Remember to stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks throughout the day.

The heat index: 102°-107° Tuesday afternoon (Jim Howard)

We’ll be watching for storms once again too. By the late afternoon, storms will start to develop. Those storms will have access to enough energy to turn severe. Storm coverage will be isolated to scattered, so there is a decent chance these storms miss your house. But they will not miss everyone’s house, so be aware of the storm threat later in the day. Any severe storms that do form will likely feature damaging winds in the form of downbursts. Gusts anywhere between 50 to 65 mph are possible. Storms may threaten fireworks shows. Have a plan to get to your car or a building if storms approach while you’re outdoors. Severe or not, these storms will have lightning.

Heading to or staying at the coast for another day? Rip currents will make the water dangerous for the 4th. The rip current threat will be HIGH from Ocracoke southward thoughout the Crystal Coast. The rip current risk will be MODERATE from Hatteras village and all beaches northward through the Outer Banks.

There will be storm energy available Tuesday afternoon/evening, creating the potential for isolated severe storms as the sun sets. (WITN Weather)

High Rip Current Risk along the Crystal Coast (Jim Howard)

