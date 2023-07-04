Farmville hosts Fourth of July fireworks show despite storms, high heat

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families made their way to the Walter B. Jones Town Common in Farmville Monday night, as they prepared to lay out in lawn chairs and watch fireworks.

“For me, it’s probably one of the best fireworks shows that I’ve seen,” said Farmville Parks and Recreation Director, Diane White. “It’s on July 3rd too, and that’s something different.”

People like Cobe Shaver were hoping for a memorable experience, while basking in the fireworks beauty.

“I’m not trying to have any weak fireworks like last year, they better come with some heat,” Shaver said. “I’m talking about big ones.”

While many waited with high anticipation for the sun to go down, others cooled off with ice cream and listened to patriotic sounds by the Tar River Community Band.

Pure happiness could be felt throughout the celebration, even though White says it was almost cancelled due to serious weather concerns.

“A lot of people asking, calling, emailing, and Facebook messaging,” White said. “‘Hey, what’s the rain plan?’”

Fortunately, the rain held off and temperatures went down, which meant one thing: It was time to light up the night sky.

July 4th celebrations will continue Tuesday as Greenville and New Bern are among several who will also be having a fireworks show.

