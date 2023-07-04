Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Farmville hosts Fourth of July fireworks show despite storms, high heat

Rain didn't stop Farmville's annual July 4th celebration
Rain didn't stop Farmville's annual July 4th celebration(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families made their way to the Walter B. Jones Town Common in Farmville Monday night, as they prepared to lay out in lawn chairs and watch fireworks.

“For me, it’s probably one of the best fireworks shows that I’ve seen,” said Farmville Parks and Recreation Director, Diane White. “It’s on July 3rd too, and that’s something different.”

People like Cobe Shaver were hoping for a memorable experience, while basking in the fireworks beauty.

“I’m not trying to have any weak fireworks like last year, they better come with some heat,” Shaver said. “I’m talking about big ones.”

While many waited with high anticipation for the sun to go down, others cooled off with ice cream and listened to patriotic sounds by the Tar River Community Band.

Pure happiness could be felt throughout the celebration, even though White says it was almost cancelled due to serious weather concerns.

“A lot of people asking, calling, emailing, and Facebook messaging,” White said. “‘Hey, what’s the rain plan?’”

Fortunately, the rain held off and temperatures went down, which meant one thing: It was time to light up the night sky.

July 4th celebrations will continue Tuesday as Greenville and New Bern are among several who will also be having a fireworks show.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police investigating deadly crash
There are several opportunities to see dazzling fireworks displays across ENC.
ENC cities and towns plan for firework displays, here’s where you can watch
Whitney Bizzell
Second arrest made in Pitt County attempted murder case
Man arrested after alleged high-speed chase in Craven County
3 teens charged with drug possession in Dare County

Latest News

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: High heat carries over through the 4th
Lenoir Co. man charged with neglect after one child taken from his home died, two others hospitalized
Chason Walker, 28
Lenoir Co. man charged with neglect after one child taken from home died, two others hospitalized
High rip current risk on Crystal Coast
Officials warn of dangerous rip currents along Crystal Coast