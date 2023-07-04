Advertise With Us
Lenoir Co. man charged with neglect after one child taken from his home died, two others hospitalized

NCEL 7-3-23
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lenoir County, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is facing child neglect charges after a preschool age child died and two others were taken to the hospital.

28-year-old Chason Walker was arrested and charged with three counts of felony negligent child abuse and/or neglect.

Lenoir County first responders got a medical call to the 700 block of Garland Avenue outside Kinston Monday morning.

They found three preschool age children. One of them died, despite efforts by first responders to save them.

The two other preschool age children were taken from the home to UNC Lenoir Health Care to be treated.

Walker is in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for felony larceny.

