25 new U.S. citizens honored in Kinston naturalization ceremony

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday, 25 new American citizens from 14 different countries were celebrated with a naturalization ceremony at the historic Harmony Hall.

“It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of money and a lot of sacrifices to get here, as for me and a lot of the other immigrants that were here today. It’s very cool that this organization does this,” said Onslow County resident Mildred Lation-Thomas.

Lation-Thomas says the whole process of becoming a citizen has been emotional for her.

“We waited there for about three hours before I actually did my interview. All I remember is my daughter. She helped me study, and she was like, oh, you got this, and I was trying so hard not to cry that whole entire time,” said Lation-Thomas.

But she says she cried tears of joy to finally have the privilege of becoming a U.S. citizen.

The Lenoir County Historical Association has hosted its naturalization ceremony for many years. But Tuesday’s was the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everyone who attended said it was a special day, especially for the wife of Danilo Reyes.

“It’s just been a long journey for the immigration process - all of the documentation and forms and interviews. But it’s all worth it today,” said Surita Coley, Reyes’ wife.

“Yeah, I feel good. Excellent,” said Reyes.

While the families are the ones celebrating, the president of the Lenoir County Historical Association, Chadwick Stokes, says this ceremony is always very touching for him.

“You hear the names of the countries, Chile, Afghanistan, Korea, Vietnam. They’re coming from thousands and thousands of miles away to become citizens of the country I was born into, and that’s just emotional for me,” said Stokes.

All 25 new citizens this year were also recognized individually and received a pocket-sized copy of the United States Constitution and a naturalization certificate.

Congressman Greg Murphy, Lenoir County Commissioner Linda Sutton and Kinston Mayor don Hardy also took part in Tuesday’s ceremony.

