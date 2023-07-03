Advertise With Us
WATCH: Stolen truck leading police in pursuit on wrong side of highway overturns in crash

Deputies reportedly tried to stop it twice with spike strips, but they were not able to, prompting a chase down I-81. (SOURCE: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A police pursuit in Tennessee ended in a rollover crash caught on an officer’s dashboard camera.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said its officers were involved in the Sunday chase.

Officials said a call came in around 6:30 p.m. to report a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Deputies reportedly attempted to stop the suspect in the stolen truck with spike strips twice but were unable to, prompting a chase down I-81.

White Pine Police Department officers were able to pop one of the truck tires, and Jefferson County officers continued the chase.

As the driver of the truck evaded patrol vehicles, he crossed the highway median into oncoming traffic before attempting to enter I-40 in the wrong direction.

As the truck drove onto the southbound off ramp toward oncoming traffic, officials said Lt. Tim Herzog struck the suspect’s vehicle with his patrol vehicle, causing the suspect vehicle to go off the roadway and overturn.

Dash camera video showing the crash was released by authorities.

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Scotty Allen Barnes. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

