Suspect wanted after series of explosions at DC businesses

Police in Washington, D.C., are looking for the people who attacked three businesses with explosives. (WJLA, METROPOLITAN PD, TWITTER, @AJKOSKI16, CNN)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Police are looking for at least one suspect who hurled explosives at several Washington, D.C., businesses mere minutes apart.

The Metropolitan Police Department released an image of a suspect and suspect car after a series of explosions Sunday morning. The car is described as a gold/champagne color Acura TL with a Maryland plate: 17971CK.

Police say someone set off an explosive at 4:30 a.m. on the sidewalk outside of a Truist Bank on Washington Place Northeast. Six minutes later, another explosive was set off outside the Nike store on H Street Northeast. Nine minutes after that, someone lobbed a Molotov cocktail at a Safeway grocery store on 40th Street.

The suspect fled each scene in a car.

Damage was reported at all three businesses, but no one was hurt. Police say it appears the suspect targeted businesses and not individual people.

Police released an image of the suspect and suspect car after a series of explosions in...
Police released an image of the suspect and suspect car after a series of explosions in Washington, D.C. The car is described as a gold/champagne color Acura TL with a Maryland plate: 17971CK.(Source: Metropolitan PD, WJLA via CNN)

“Most of the debris has been swept away. There’s still structural damage to the door here,” said Patricia Eguno outside the Nike store. She is on the advisory neighborhood commission a block over.

“I’ll be very frank and say that it was disturbing but not extremely surprising,” she said. “There has been a rise of crime in D.C. and also in my district, as well.”

Another neighbor said the explosion at the bank was so loud, it woke them up.

The incident has sparked concern, as it comes while the nation’s capital is preparing for crowds of tourists for July 4.

Mike Litterst with the National Park Service says this year’s July 4 events are back to pre-COVID scheduling, and the crowds depend on the weather but will likely be in the hundreds of thousands.

“Public safety is the top priority followed very closely by making sure the fireworks go off,” Litterst said. “We work very closely with … a full complement of local and federal law enforcement partners to make sure that everybody not only has a good time but a safe experience.”

There will be access points and bag checks in the secure area near the Lincoln Memorial and down through West Potomac Park.

Police detectives and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division are asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

Police are currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. ATF Washington is offering an additional $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

