Second arrest made in Pitt County attempted murder case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second person in a June 21 attempted murder case.

Deputies say a 17-year-old male was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Cozy Lane near Belvoir at about 3:15 PM.

Later that day, 21-year-old Iwanniza Love of Ayden was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Detectives also issued warrants charging 31-year-old Whitney Bizzell of Ayden with attempted murder.

She was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force on June 30.

Bizzell is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is still investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.