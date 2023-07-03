Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: The heat is on heading into Monday!

Chance for afternoon and evening severe weather on Monday evening
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A heat dome over Eastern NC, continues to pump moisture and hot temperatures across the area. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the low to middle 90s, with a couple areas reaching the upper 90s. While the air temperature remains hot, the greater concern of course will be the heat index. All of Eastern NC is under a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday

Please be sure to take extra precautions with some of these safety tips to help you deal with hot temperatures:

-Stay hydrated! Drink lots of water.

-Limit your time outside or take “A.C. breaks” throughout your day.

-Wear either light clothing and/or light colored apparel.

-Check-up on older relatives and neighbors.

-Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you plan on heading to the coast over the next few days, please be aware of the MODERATE risk for rip currents. In fact, it’s being reported that on Saturday there were 88-rescues due to rip currents just from Carolina Beach through Myrtle Beach so please be safe. You may want to go to the beach with a buddy so you both can keep an eye on each other.

It’s also important to mention that Eastern Carolina is currently under a threat for severe weather for Monday starting around 7 p.m. through midnight on Tuesday. Then again, on Tuesday starting around 3:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. These strong to severe storms could bring rumbles of thunder, lightning and the main threats of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

SEVERE WEATHER - MONDAY
SEVERE WEATHER - MONDAY(WITN)

Some of these storms may impact firework displays across Eastern Carolina so we will be closely monitoring the situation on Tuesday night.

But in the meantime, be sure to stay in the know for all the latest in terms of your FOURTH OF JULY forecast by downloading the WITN Weather app.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

