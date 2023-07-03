Advertise With Us
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. (Source: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said a man has been arrested after the remains of another man were found in a barrel floating in a lake Thursday.

Officials responded to Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County where they were called to a boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m.

The Cherokee County Coroner said deputies found a barrel near the shore. When they opened it, they found the remains, which had reportedly been in the container for several days.

Investigators said they interviewed a person of interest. Officials then charged 25-year-old Eric Shawn Fetzer with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

Deputies said they expect to make additional arrests soon.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Sutphin. He was reported missing on June 15, according to officials.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate Sutphin’s death.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

