Officials warn of dangerous rip currents along Crystal Coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Red flags are along our coast from North Topsail in Onslow County to Frisco in Dare County.

There were 130 rip current rescues this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Emerald Isle Fire Chief William Matthias shares how rip currents form.

“When that water builds up so much, it has to find a weak spot in the sandbar,” said Matthias. “When that weak spot is found, there is a channel that pushes through that sandbar that allows the water to relieve itself back into the sea.”

Emily Loser, who comes to the beach often, says it’s important to educate yourself.

“I think just understand what a rip current is,” said Loser. “Once you’re able to identify it and to understand what your capabilities are.”

Another beachgoer, Jessie Outland, is from Raleigh. Emerald Isle is her favorite beach. She shares the significance of checking flags before going to the beach.

“We always check it when we come out here,” said Outland. “We are always checking flags. It is pretty strong right now.”

If you do get stuck in a rip current, Matthias reminds people to stay calm during that time and to swim along the shoreline until you are able to escape. Matthias told WITN that if you do get stuck in a rip current, it will lead you to a sandbar where you will be able to stand up.

“I think the most important thing to remember is to stay calm,” said Matthias. “In unfortunate events, drowning is due to panic. We wear ourselves out.”

While people enjoy the 4th of July tomorrow, lifeguards stay alert to watch people for danger.

“Our guards are scanning the water left to right,” said Matthias. “They are keeping an eye on hair in the eyes, low heads in the water whites of eyes, you know, not to stress before an actual true risk occurs.”

Chief Matthias urges people to stay out of the water and not swim if there are red flags in the area.

If you decide to go to the beach, remember that not all the flag colors mean the same thing. In your area, make sure to check the rip current risk and look for what the flags mean wherever you decide to soak up the sun.

