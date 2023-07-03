Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

NCDOT closing Tyrrell intersection for bridge replacement today

An NCDOT contractor will close the intersection of South Fork Creek Road and South Fork Loop...
An NCDOT contractor will close the intersection of South Fork Creek Road and South Fork Loop Road at 7 a.m. July 3.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESWELL, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge in Tyrrell County is being replaced, which will mean a road closure while the work is being done.

NCDOT said that they are closing an intersection near the Washington-Tyrrell County line southeast of Creswell Monday for a bridge replacement project.

An NCDOT contractor is replacing the South Fork Creek Road bridge over the Bonarva Canal on South Fork Creek Road near the Washington and Tyrrell County line.

The contractor will close the intersection of South Fork Creek Road and South Fork Loop Road at 7 a.m. July 3. The closure is expected to last until the end of September, depending on the weather.

A marked detour will direct drivers around the construction area during the closure.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
Fire breaks out in commercial property in Williamston
Multiple fire units respond to commercial property fire in Williamston
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Expected Monday
Sarah Dudley's body was found stuffed in a black duffel bag at Lake Lewisville in Texas. Her...
Man’s ankle monitor places him at site where wife’s body found, police say

Latest News

There are several opportunities to see dazzling fireworks displays across ENC.
ENC cities and towns plan for firework displays, here’s where you can watch
Heat Advisory on Sunday in ENC.
Hottest weekend in ENC since August 2022, but families still enjoyed the sun
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: The heat is on heading into Monday!
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Expected Monday