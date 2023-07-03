Man arrested after alleged high-speed chase in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a man is behind bars after a high-speed chase.

Troopers say they, along with deputies from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, began pursuing a white Dodge Charger that was going 95 miles-per-hour in a 55-mile-per hour zone along US 70 around 7 PM.

They say the pursuit ended after the Charger crashed around the Dunkin’ Donuts near US 70 and Taberna Way.

Troopers arrested Juan Hernandez and charged him with Fleeing to Elude.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.