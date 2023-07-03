Hottest weekend in ENC since August 2022, but families still enjoyed the sun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hot summer weekend might have kept many inside, yet a few families still found ways to enjoy the outdoors.

A heat advisory is in effect Sunday in Eastern North Carolina starting at 10 A.M. and lasting until 9 Sunday night.

“Yeah, we’ll be inside for the remainder of the day because it is hot,” said Tibiana Bennett, a parkgoer.

The temperature on Sunday reached the hottest ENC has seen since last August, climbing into the upper to mid-90s. However, that didn’t stop some families from getting outside in the sun.

“We’re playing in the misters at the park, and then we’re gonna go to the pool this afternoon,” said another parkgoer, Catherine Williford

But the Williford family did say they have been taking precautions due to the high temperatures.

“Start early; go in the morning before the crowd gets out and before it gets too hot,” said Williford.

The National Weather Service says it’s best to do this to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“We decided to get here early earlier than we possibly would have because I figured in the afternoon it won’t even get worse, so we all brought water. I thought it before we came so, but I mean, it is concerning, but we’re here as early as we could get in the a.m,” said Scott Steffy, whose family was at the park.

But don’t worry about the heat lingering according to WITN’s First Alert Weather Team, the heat will ease as chances of rain increase next week. In fact, people may feel it’s actually hotter as our bodies have acclimated to summertime temperatures since June had below-average heat.

During this time of extreme heat temperatures, it’s also important to remember those without access to AC in their home. Typically, those people will want to spend hotter days in local buildings with AC, such as movie theaters, community centers, or libraries.

The heat advisory is also expected to be in effect Monday.

