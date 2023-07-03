Greenville police investigating deadly crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating a fatal crash.

Police say it happened Friday, June 30, at approximately 10 PM on Allen Road just north of Dickinson Avenue.

Officers say the preliminary investigation shows that 37-year-old Ahmad Almomani was stopped in the center lane with his hazard lights activated.

They say at some point, he exited the vehicle and was fatally hit by an SUV traveling south on Allen Road.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and has been cooperative with the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-3535.

