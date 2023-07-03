Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Greenville police investigating deadly crash

(MGN online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating a fatal crash.

Police say it happened Friday, June 30, at approximately 10 PM on Allen Road just north of Dickinson Avenue.

Officers say the preliminary investigation shows that 37-year-old Ahmad Almomani was stopped in the center lane with his hazard lights activated.

They say at some point, he exited the vehicle and was fatally hit by an SUV traveling south on Allen Road.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and has been cooperative with the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-3535.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
Fire breaks out in commercial property in Williamston
Multiple fire units respond to commercial property fire in Williamston
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: High heat carries over through the 4th
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Sarah Dudley's body was found stuffed in a black duffel bag at Lake Lewisville in Texas. Her...
Man’s ankle monitor places him at site where wife’s body found, police say

Latest News

Man arrested after alleged high-speed chase in Craven County
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: High heat carries over through the 4th
3 teens charged with drug possession in Dare County
Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam