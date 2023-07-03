Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Expected Monday

Air temperatures will be in the middle 90s with the humidity making it feel like we are over 105 to 110°
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive.(WITN Weather)
By Jim Howard and Russell James
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A First Alert Weather Day continues for all of Eastern NC until Monday afternoon
A First Alert Weather Day continues for all of Eastern NC until Monday afternoon(WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The weekend heat is not leaving. Temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s across Eastern NC on Monday.

Air temperatures will stay below 100 degrees, but heat index values will push from 105 to 110 degrees in several locations for consecutive hours during the afternoon. So, a First Alert Weather Day will be active through Monday evening.

As a precaution, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.

The advisory includes all of Eastern NC. Primary hazard will be air temperatures in the middle 90s with heat index values reach 105 to 110(WITN Weather)

If you are not accustomed to the heat, the good news is that we will start to cool off by Tuesday, and return back to the upper 80s and lower 90s near the end of the week.

The slight relief in temperatures over the next few days may come at the expense of a few showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and small hail each afternoon/evening.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

