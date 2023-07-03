ECU professor shares advice on staying safe during excessive heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first week of July is bringing the heat to Eastern North Carolina, which has some families getting creative to stay cool.

“Well, for the fourth, you know I have little kids, a four-year-old and a two-year-old, and so we’re gonna be staying close to home this year. Probably just hanging out in the backyard. Hopefully, staying cool with maybe a little kiddy pool for them and then, ya know, cooking out, just trying to enjoy some family time, “ Keith Richards, a Winterville resident.

Fourth of July celebrations this year may look a little different as families work to stay cool amid the ongoing heat advisory.

“Oh yeah, you know, gotta love the southern heat. I think we’re all feeling it, so we’re just gonna sit in some water and have some cocktails and see if that takes it away,” said Greenville resident Morgan Zichettella with a laugh.

According to WITN’s First Alert Weather Team, temperatures in the region remain in the low to mid-90s but to many eastern Carolinians, it feels hotter.

That’s because with humidity added, the heat index or “feels like” temperature is closer to 110 degrees in some areas.

Rochelle Asagbra, an Emergency Department Professor at East Carolina University, says that kind of high heat can be dangerous and urges people to be aware of warning signs.

“You can feel kinda your muscles aching and cramping and then progress onto heat exhaustion where you feel very tired, very fatigued, you may feel lightheaded, dizzy, you may have a headache, you may have heavy sweating and kind of cool and clammy skin,” said Asagbra.

If you start feeling those symptoms, head inside and sip on some water.

However, if you start noticing a change in mental status, such as confusion, delirium, or a lack of consciousness, seek medical help immediately. Those are signs of a more serious heat stroke.

Asagbra says you don’t need to be in direct sunlight to develop a heat-related illness.

She recommends having a space for people to move inside frequently and to drink at least 12 ounces of water per hour if you are outside.

Asagbra says the Fourth of July holiday is typically a dangerous time for heat-related illnesses.

“The Fourth of July is always a fun time known as an outdoor holiday, and of course, it’s during the hottest period of the year that does increase the risk for more heat-related illness every year around this time; we just see more and more emergency department visits, for heat-related illnesses,” said Asagbra.

If families want to stay as safe as possible, they should avoid the hottest hours of the day, which are from noon until 5 or 6 p.m.

