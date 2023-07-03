Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 2-year-old Michigan girl

The Lansing Police Department is looking for Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of...
The Lansing Police Department is looking for Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Michigan who police say was kidnapped.

Police are looking for Rashad Maleek Trice, a Black man in his mid-to-late 20s. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith. They were last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing, WILX reports.

Police call this “a very urgent situation.”

Wynter is described as a Black female with braided, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

Police say Trice and Wynter were last seen in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with a Michigan license plate. It is unknown what direction the vehicle was headed, but there may be ties to Detroit.

If you have any information on where Trice or Wynter could be, you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
Fire breaks out in commercial property in Williamston
Multiple fire units respond to commercial property fire in Williamston
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Expected Monday
Sarah Dudley's body was found stuffed in a black duffel bag at Lake Lewisville in Texas. Her...
Man’s ankle monitor places him at site where wife’s body found, police say

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Holiday heat wave continues Monday
First Alert Forecast July 3rd, 2023
VIDEO: Dozens run through the street after shots fired at Baltimore block party
Search for suspects ongoing after Baltimore mass shooting